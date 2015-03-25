AUSTIN, Texas, March 25 Texas has received a new supply of the drug it uses in lethal injections after its supply ran short, prison officials said on Wednesday.

"The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has obtained a new supply of pentobarbital, which will allow the agency to carry out executions that are scheduled for the month of April," spokesman Jason Clark said in a statement. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney)