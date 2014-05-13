By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas May 13 Texas is set to put to
death convicted rapist and murderer Robert James Campbell on
Tuesday in the first execution in the United States since a
botched lethal injection in Oklahoma in April raised questions
about capital punishment in the country.
Lawyers for Campbell are seeking a stay, saying the problems
in Oklahoma and secrecy surrounding the providers of execution
drugs demand a halt to allow for a sober reflection on how the
death penalty is carried out.
Texas plans to execute Campbell, 41, at 6 p.m. CDT (2300
GMT) by a lethal injection of the sedative pentobarbital at its
death chamber in Huntsville. He would be the 21st inmate
executed this year in the United States.
"The Texas Department of Criminal Justice does not have
plans to change its execution protocol based upon the Oklahoma
incident," the department said in a statement.
Oklahoma halted the April 29 execution of convicted murderer
Clayton Lockett while it was in progress after what prison
officials said was a blown vein that made them unsure if the
lethal cocktail was being properly administered.
Lockett, mumbling and in apparent pain on a prison gurney
with an IV in his groin, died of an apparent heart attack 43
minutes after the procedure started. The execution was the
state's first use of a new three-drug lethal injection mix.
"We are in a new era since just two weeks ago. The public
has not been closely engaged in the lethal injection debate
until that case broke in Oklahoma," said Richard Dieter,
executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center,
which monitors capital punishment.
The White House said the Oklahoma execution failed to meet
humane standards. President Barack Obama said it raised
questions about the death penalty and that he would ask the U.S.
attorney general to look into the situation.
Campbell was convicted along with a co-defendant of
kidnapping Alexandra Rendon from a Houston gas station in 1991.
The pair drove her to a desolate area, raped her and then told
her to run.
Campbell then shot her in the back and left her to die,
stealing her car to get away.
"Words can't describe the brutality of this crime," Israel
Santana, a cousin of Rendon and a Houston defense attorney, told
Reuters. "I can't imagine what her final few hours were like.
This guy deserves what he has coming to him."
Oklahoma, Texas and other states have been scrambling to
find new suppliers and chemical combinations after drug makers,
mostly in Europe, imposed sales bans because they objected to
having medications made for other purposes being used in lethal
injections.
The states have turned to lightly regulated compounding
pharmacies, which can mix chemical for medicines, to supply the
drugs, while trying to keep the name of supplier secret.
Lawyers for death row inmates have argued there may be
problems with purity and potency of the chemicals that come from
these compounding pharmacies, raising questions about whether
they should be used to prepare lethal injection drugs.
An attorney for Campbell said it was time for states to
provide information about who makes and supplies the drugs.
"This is a crucial moment when Texas must recognize that
death row prisoners can no longer presume safety unless full
disclosure is compelled so that the courts can fully review the
lethal injection drugs to be used and ensure that they are safe
and legal," said Maurie Levin, a lawyer for Campbell.
Texas has executed 515 prisoners, more than any other state,
since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Edith Honan and
Mohammad Zargham)