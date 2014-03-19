BRIEF-Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group to pay no div for FY 2016
April 18 Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group Co Ltd :
AUSTIN, Texas, March 19 Texas executed on Wednesday aspiring rap musician Ray Jasper, who was convicted of slitting the throat and stabbing to death a music studio owner in San Antonio so that he could rob him of equipment.
Jasper was pronounced dead at 6:31 p.m. CDT (2331 GMT) after receiving a lethal injection at state's death chamber in Huntsville, the state's Department of Criminal Justice said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh)
April 18 Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group Co Ltd :
DUBAI, April 18 Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom's largest lender, reported a 2.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday as trading and investments income edged up, offsetting a rise in expenses.