AUSTIN, Texas Jan 22 Texas is set to execute
Mexican national Edgar Tamayo on Wednesday for killing a Houston
police officer in 1994 despite objections from the Mexican
government, which said implementing the death penalty would
violate international treaties.
Tamayo, 46, was convicted of shooting dead Houston police
officer Guy P. Gaddis, who had arrested him on suspicion of
robbery.
While handcuffed and in the police car, Tamayo pulled a
pistol that had gone unseen and shot Gaddis, 24, three times in
the back of the head. Tamayo kicked open a window and ran away
from the car but was arrested again a few blocks from the scene.
The Mexican government contends Tamayo was not informed of
his right, enshrined in an international treaty known as the
Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, to diplomatic
assistance.
In 2004, the United Nations' International Court of Justice
ordered the United States to reconsider the convictions of 51
Mexicans, including Tamayo, who had been sent to death row
without being informed of their consular rights.
So far, two of that group have been executed; Tamayo, who
was in the United States illegally at the time of his arrest,
would be the third.
In a statement on Sunday objecting to the execution,
Mexico's foreign ministry said, "If Edgar Tamayo's execution
were to go ahead without his trial being reviewed and his
sentence reconsidered ... it would be a clear violation of the
United States' international obligations."
Last month, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry wrote a
letter to Texas Governor Rick Perry urging him to reconsider
Tamayo's execution because it could make it more difficult for
the United States to help Americans in legal trouble abroad.
The case has drawn attention from across the world. Tamayo
said his family had received letters of support from at least 67
countries.
Texas argues it is not bound by the International Court of
Justice ruling.
A U.S. federal judge in Austin, Texas on Tuesday rejected a
request to delay the execution brought on Tamayo's behalf,
saying Texas was operating within its rights.
"The court concluded that the (parole) board's procedures
provided Tamayo adequate due process in conformance with current
Supreme Court precedent," U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel wrote
in a three-page opinion.
Maurie Levin, a lawyer for Tamayo, said he is still calling
on Governor Perry to issue a stay of execution.
If the execution goes ahead, Tamayo would be the fourth
person put to death in the United States this year and the first
in Texas.
Texas has executed 508 prisoners since the reinstatement of
capital punishment by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1976, the most
of any U.S. state.
