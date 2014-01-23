(Recasts with Supreme Court decision)
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas Jan 22 The U.S. Supreme Court
denied a stay of execution for Mexican national Edgar Tamayo on
Wednesday, allowing Texas to put to death the convicted killer
who is also at the center of a diplomatic dispute.
Texas has until midnight local time (0600 GMT) to execute
Tamayo at its death chamber in Huntsville.
The Mexican government has called on Texas to halt the
execution, saying it would be a violation of international law
and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has asked Texas Governor
Rick Perry to consider a stay.
Tamayo, 46, was convicted of shooting dead Houston police
officer Guy Gaddis in 1994. Gaddis had arrested him on suspicion
of robbery.
While handcuffed in the police car, Tamayo pulled a pistol
that had gone unseen and shot Gaddis, 24, three times in the
back of the head. Tamayo kicked open a window and ran away from
the car but was arrested again a few blocks from the scene.
The Mexican government contends Tamayo was not informed of
his right, enshrined in an international treaty known as the
Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, to diplomatic
assistance.
In 2004, the United Nations' International Court of Justice
ordered the United States to reconsider the convictions of 51
Mexicans, including Tamayo, who had been sent to death row
without being informed of their consular rights.
So far, two of that group have been executed. Tamayo, who
was in the United States illegally at the time of his arrest,
would be the third.
HOPING FOR A MIRACLE
In a statement on Sunday, Mexico's foreign ministry said,
"If Edgar Tamayo's execution were to go ahead without his trial
being reviewed and his sentence reconsidered ... it would be a
clear violation of the United States' international
obligations."
Last month, Secretary of State Kerry urged Governor Perry, a
foe of the Obama administration, to reconsider Tamayo's
execution because it could make it more difficult for the United
States to help Americans in legal trouble abroad.
On Wednesday, the State Department said it has been in
communication with Texas throughout the process. Texas argues it
is not bound by the International Court of Justice ruling.
"Mr. Tamayo was convicted of killing a police officer,"
State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told a news briefing on
Wednesday.
"It's not that we don't take that seriously. It's that we
take seriously our obligations to uphold consular access for
folks incarcerated here because we go all over the world and ask
other countries to do the same thing and apply those same
obligations when our folks are incarcerated overseas," she
added.
The case has drawn attention from around the world. Tamayo
said his family had received letters of support from at least 67
countries.
In Tamayo's native town of Miacatlan in central Mexico,
relatives were hoping for a miracle.
Some huddled next to radios anxiously listening for news
from the United States, sipping on fermented pineapple juice.
"USA-Texas. Pardon Edgar Tamayo ... He is innocent," reads a
banner on a major street through town.
"He was like any other guy, a bit crazy yes, feisty, but not
to the point of killing someone," said his cousin Kenia, a
housewife, declining to give her surname.
A U.S. federal judge in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday rejected a
request to delay the execution brought on Tamayo's behalf,
saying Texas was operating within its rights.
"The court concluded that the (parole) board's procedures
provided Tamayo adequate due process in conformance with current
Supreme Court precedent," U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel wrote
in a three-page opinion.
If the execution goes ahead, Tamayo would be the fourth
person put to death in the United States this year and the first
in Texas.
Texas has executed 508 prisoners since the reinstatement of
capital punishment by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1976, the most
of any U.S. state.
