AUSTIN, Texas Jan 22 Convicted killer Edgar
Tamayo, a Mexican national condemned for the 1994 slaying of a
Houston police officer, was put to death by lethal injection in
Texas on Wednesday over the objections of Mexico, which
denounced his execution as a violation of international law.
Tamayo, 46, who was denied an 11th-hour stay of execution by
the U.S. Supreme Court, was pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m. local
time at a state prison in Huntsville, Texas, according to
officials at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
