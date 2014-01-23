AUSTIN, Texas Jan 22 Convicted killer Edgar Tamayo, a Mexican national condemned for the 1994 slaying of a Houston police officer, was put to death by lethal injection in Texas on Wednesday over the objections of Mexico, which denounced his execution as a violation of international law.

Tamayo, 46, who was denied an 11th-hour stay of execution by the U.S. Supreme Court, was pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m. local time at a state prison in Huntsville, Texas, according to officials at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. (Reporting by Eric Johnson and Jon Herskovitz; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Eric Walsh)