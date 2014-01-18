Jan 17 Lawmakers for at least two U.S. states
say they should conduct executions by firing squad if opposition
to capital punishment by pharmaceutical companies makes it hard
to obtain drugs for lethal injections.
States have turned to pharmacies that customize drugs and
adopted untested new mixes after supplies of traditional
execution drugs were cut off by manufacturers opposed to their
use for the procedure.
The debate over lethal injections was reignited on Thursday
when an inmate gasped and convulsed violently during his
execution in Ohio as the state used a two-drug method for the
first time in the United States.
Missouri state Representative Rick Brattin, said Friday the
controversy over lethal injections forces families of murder
victims to wait too long for justice so he introduced his bill
Thursday to add "firing squad" as an execution option.
"A lot of folks may picture the 1850s and everyone lining up
to shoot, but the reality is that people suffer with every type
of death," said Brattin, a Republican. "This is no less humane
than lethal injection."
Missouri, which is scheduled to execute an inmate in late
January, uses lethal injection by statute and permits execution
by gas, a method it has not used since 1965.
The United States has executed more than 1,300 prisoners
since it resumed the death penalty in the 1970s, nearly 1,200 by
lethal injection. Only Utah has used firing squads, executing
three inmates that way since 1977, the last in 2010.
Brattin's bill follows a measure Republican Wyoming state
Senator Bruce Burns introduced last week to add firing squad as
an execution option for the state if drugs are not available.
"If I had my choice, I would take the firing squad over
lethal injection," Burns said.
Wyoming law also allows inmates to be gassed, but the state
does not have a gas chamber, Burns said.
Richard Dieter, executive director of the Death Penalty
Information Center, which tracks the use of capital punishment,
said the firing squad proposals show the desperation some
lawmakers have to find a way around the issues raised by lethal
injection.
Utah uses firing squads only at the inmate's option and is
phasing out the method, Dieter said. Two death row inmates in
Utah still have the firing squad option, he said.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, editing by David
Bailey and Andrew Hay)