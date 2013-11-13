(Updates with Florida inmate executed)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Nov 12 Florida executed a
convicted rapist and murderer on Tuesday in the first of two
executions scheduled across the United States.
Darius Kimbrough, who had been convicted of a 1991 sexual
assault and murder, was pronounced dead at the state prison in
Starke, Florida, at 6:18 p.m. EST (2318 GMT), 18 minutes after
lethal injection procedure got underway.
The execution of Kimbrough, which followed the rejection of
his final appeal by the U.S. Supreme Court, was the 33rd in the
United States this year.
It was to be followed later in the evening by the execution
in Texas of Jamie McCoskey, who was convicted of kidnapping a
couple in 1991 in Houston, raping the woman and stabbing her
fiancé to death.
Kimbrough, 40, was sentenced to die for killing Denise
Collins, an aspiring artist, after he broke into her Orlando,
Florida, apartment and sexually assaulted her. She was found
barely alive on her bathroom floor in October 1991. Collins died
days later of head injuries suffered in a beating that broke her
jaw and fractured her skull.
