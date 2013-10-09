(Corrects name of execution drug to pentobarbital, not
By David Schwartz and Karen Brooks
PHOENIX/AUSTIN, Texas Oct 9 An Arizona death
row inmate convicted of strangling a 74-year-old man and fleeing
in the victim's new Cadillac more than three decades ago was
executed by lethal injection on Wednesday, the state's attorney
general said.
Edward Harold Schad, 71, was pronounced dead at 10:12 a.m.
local time at the state prison in Florence, Arizona, Attorney
General Tom Horne said.
The execution comes on the same day that Texas is scheduled
to put to death 43-year-old Michael Yowell, who was convicted of
killing his parents and blowing up their house.
Schad becomes the first person executed in Arizona in 2013
and Yowell would be the 14th to be executed in Texas.
Overall, 28 people have been executed in the United States this
year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Like Arizona, Texas intends to carry out the lethal
injections using pentobarbital, a barbiturate commonly used in
executions. The drug has become scarce as major manufacturers
have refused to supply it for that purpose.
(Reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix and Karen Brooks in
