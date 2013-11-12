(Corrects to clarify details of Florida inmate's arrest, and
TALLAHASSEE, Fla./ AUSTIN, Texas Nov 12 Two
U.S. death row inmates face execution on Tuesday, including a
Florida man convicted of a 1991 sexual assault and murder who
will be put to death using a new lethal injection procedure that
has drawn legal challenges.
The executions of Darius Kimbrough in Florida and Jamie
McCoskey in Texas would be the 33rd and 34th executions in the
United States this year, according to the Death Penalty
Information Center, a national nonprofit organization.
Texas has carried out the highest number of executions in
2013 with 14, followed by Florida with six.
Kimbrough, 40, was sentenced to die in 1994 for killing
Denise Collins, an aspiring artist, after he broke into her
Orlando, Florida, apartment and sexually assaulted her. She was
found barely alive on her bathroom floor in October 1991.
Collins died days later of head injuries suffered in a beating
that broke her jaw and fractured her skull.
Kimbrough, 18 at the time, was convicted of raping another
Orange County woman six months later.
He was sentenced to 10-1/2 years in prison and DNA evidence
from the attack was used to link him to the Collins murder.
Kimbrough made a handwritten plea to the Florida Supreme
Court questioning the use of the DNA evidence and a new sedative
being used in executions in the state. The high court last week
rejected his letter asking for an opportunity to raise doubts
about the new lethal injection procedure.
His execution would be the second in the state using
midazolam as the first of three drugs administered in lethal
injections.
The sedative, known commercially as Versed and commonly used
as sedation for minor procedures, was adopted by Florida
officials after the state reported dwindling supplies of
pentobarbital, a barbiturate. The shortage was due to a decision
by the drug's manufacturer to clamp down on sales for its use in
executions, prison officials said.
Last month, seven Florida death row inmates sued the state,
arguing midazolam was not an anesthetic. But a judge dismissed
their legal challenge, which claimed that the drug left inmates
aware of their surroundings but unable to speak or move and in
extreme pain in their final minutes.
Citing security reasons, prison officials have refused to
say what tests or laboratory data assured them that midazolam
would prevent inmates from feeling pain when the second and
third drugs - a paralytic agent and a heart-stopping drug - are
administered.
Capital punishment opponents have challenged use of
midazolam, claiming it might allow suffering that violates the
Eight Amendment prohibition of "cruel and unusual" punishments.
In the Texas case, McCoskey was convicted of kidnapping a
couple in 1991 in Houston, raping the woman and stabbing her
fiancé to death.
Lawyers for McCoskey, 49, have told media they are not
planning any last-minute appeals.
The victims were Michael Dwyer, 20, and his 19-year-old
fiancée, whose name was not listed on the Texas Department of
Criminal Justice's website because she was a rape victim. She
survived the assault and identified McCoskey in a police
line-up.
Texas has executed 506 prisoners since the reinstatement of
capital punishment by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1976, the most
of any U.S. state.
The executions are scheduled for 6 p.m. local time in each
state.
