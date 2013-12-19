By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO, Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas Dec 19 Executions in the
United States are decreasing due to concerns about costs, flawed
prosecutions and shortages of drugs needed to carry out lethal
injections, the Death Penalty Information Center said in a
report on Thursday.
There have been 39 executions carried out in the United
States in 2013, down from 43 executions in each of the past two
years, the group - a well-regarded source of death penalty data
- said in its annual report.
The number of people sent to the death chamber has been on a
general decline since 1999, when 98 people were executed.
"The realization that mistakes can be made, and innocent
people have been freed who could have been executed - that
causes jurors to hesitate. Prosecutors know it is harder to get
a death sentence," the center's executive director, Richard
Dieter, told Reuters.
The last planned execution in the United States for 2013
took place on Tuesday in Oklahoma, when the state killed by
lethal injection a man convicted of stabbing and beating a horse
trainer to death in a case of mistaken identity.
The center said so far this year 80 individuals were
sentenced to death, fewer than the 315 death sentences meted out
in both 1994 and 1996, representing recent historical high
numbers. The 2013 tally was also the lowest for a single year
since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated capital punishment in
1976.
About 60 percent of Americans say they favor the death
penalty for convicted murderers, polling group Gallup said in
October.
Gallup said the number marks the lowest level of support it
has measured since November 1972, when 57 percent were in favor.
Death penalty support peaked at 80 percent in 1994.
Dieter said the decline in death sentences has been
accompanied by an increase in sentences of life imprisonment
without parole.
"Jurors like that option," he said.
BEING SELECTIVE
Prosecutors who support the death penalty, like Susan Reed,
the district attorney in San Antonio, said they consider costs
in pursuing a capital punishment conviction, which usually
involves years of expensive mandatory appeals.
"We are now very selective in what we choose to go after as
death penalty cases, instead of deciding that every single
murder that we try will be a capital case," Reed told Reuters.
Several states have had trouble procuring drugs for lethal
injections because pharmaceutical companies have shied away from
direct sales, not wanting to be associated with executions.
Six states have repealed capital punishment in the last
seven years, the center said, with Maryland being the latest.
Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley said in May when he signed
the measure: "Over the longer arc of history, I think you'll see
more and more states repeal the death penalty. It's wasteful.
It's ineffective. It doesn't work to reduce violent crime."
New technology, embraced by the advocates of those who say
they were wrongly convicted, has led to 311 post-conviction DNA
exonerations in the United States since 1989, according to the
Innocence Project.
Of those exonerated, 18 served time on death row and an
additional 16 were charged with capital crimes but did not
receive a death sentence.
But John Malcolm, director of the Edwin Meese III Center for
Legal and Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation and a
former federal prosecutor, said the death penalty has a place in
the judicial process.
"When presented with the facts in individual cases ..,
support for the death penalty goes up dramatically, and roughly
half of Americans say that the death penalty isn't imposed often
enough," Malcolm told Reuters.
"Their views are entitled to respect."
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz, Sharon Bernstein and Eric Walsh)