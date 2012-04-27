By Steve Robrahn
LOUISVILLE, Ky, April 26 A Kentucky judge
ordered state officials to consider using a single drug to carry
out executions instead of a series of three drugs used by many
states where the death penalty is legal.
The judge's ruling on Wednesday was handed down on the same
day that a controversy erupted over the execution of a man in
Arizona using a single drug.
Thomas Kemp was put to death in Arizona on Wednesday using
the single drug pentobarbital. His lawyer Tim Gabrielsen, who
witnessed the execution, said after Kemp had been put to death
that the inmate began to "shake violently" after the drug was
injected.
In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, Gabrielsen said he
was concerned that his client might have suffered cruel and
unusual pain before he died. A corrections official who also
witnessed the execution disputed Gabrielsen's account.
A handful of the 33 states where capital punishment is legal
use a single drug. In addition to Arizona, they are South
Dakota, Idaho, Ohio and Washington.
In a ruling issued on Wednesday in Frankfort, Kentucky,
Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd gave state officials 90 days to
decide whether to adopt rules for carrying out executions with a
single drug. Without such action, Shepherd said he would move
toward a trial on a lawsuit against the state of Kentucky
brought by six inmates on death row.
The judge also gave the state the same period to adopt
regulations to guard against executing mentally ill or insane
prisoners. The inmates argued that the three-drug execution
method violates their Eighth Amendment constitutional
protections against cruel and unusual punishment.
In the three-drug series, pentobarbital or another sedative
is administered to put the inmate to sleep before two other
drugs are given to paralyze the person and stop the heart.
Death row inmates in several states have challenged this
procedure in courts, arguing that if the sedative is not
administered properly, the inmate could be subject to cruel and
unusual pain before death when the other drugs are injected.
Inmates have argued it would be more humane to inject a
massive dose of the sedative to kill the inmate and eliminate
the other drugs.
Judge Shepherd said a 2008 U.S. Supreme Court decision
allowing the three-drug method was partly based on the fact that
no states were then using a single-drug method and there were no
studies that showed it would be an equally effective method.
"Thus, the Supreme Court's affirmation of the three-drug
protocol was contingent on the absence of any proven alternative
method of lethal injection," Shepherd wrote in his ruling.
But the judge said since then, the five states have approved
using a single barbiturate-only procedure and that at least 18
people have been executed in that manner.
The Kentucky ruling, along with actions by a handful of
states to switch to single-drug executions, is "giving momentum
to the argument that this is a more humane, safer protocol,"
said Richard Dieter, director of the Death Penalty Information
Center in Washington.
Dieter said a consensus could be building toward a one-drug
method as opposed to the three-drug protocol.
A spokeswoman for Kentucky Attorney General Jack Conway said
on Thursday he would not comment on the ruling until it is
reviewed by state officials including the Department of
Corrections. Governor Steve Beshear also noted the ruling was
under review but declined further comment.
Kentucky last carried out an execution in 2008. The state
has executed only three people since the death penalty was
reinstated in the United States in 1976.
