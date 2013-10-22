KANSAS CITY, Mo. Oct 22 Missouri said on Tuesday it would begin using the lethal injection drug pentobarbital in executions and has an agreement with an unidentified "compounding pharmacy" to supply the drug.

The U.S. state turned to a new drug supplier in response to pressure from drug makers, especially in the European Union, not to use another drug, propofol, in executions. Missouri said earlier this month it was returning a supply of propofol to a U.S. distributor of the drug after the European manufacturer suspended shipments to the U.S. to protest its use in executions. (Reporting by Greg McCune; Editing by Scott Malone)