By Carey Gillam
| KANSAS CITY, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Oct 23 The American Civil
Liberties Union sued Missouri prison officials on Wednesday
seeking to force the state to divulge the compounding pharmacies
that supply its lethal execution drugs and identities of other
members of its death row execution team.
The lawsuit came a day after the state said it would start
classifying those pharmacies among the various personnel and
entities involved in administering the death penalty in Missouri
and thus shielded from public disclosure of their identities.
The lawsuit accuses the state of unconstitutionally
censoring information the public has a right to know, including
where the state is procuring drugs it uses to put condemned
inmates to death.
"The government's trend toward unwarranted secrecy that
conceals practices of doubtful constitutionality needs to stop,"
Jeffrey Mittman, executive director of the Missouri unit of the
ACLU, said in a statement.
A spokesman for the Missouri Corrections Department did not
respond to a request for comment.
Missouri is one of several states currently struggling to
secure drugs for lethal injections because pharmaceutical
manufacturers are increasingly hesitant about their drugs
becoming associated with capital punishment.
Some states have turned to compounding pharmacies, which are
licensed to formulate individual prescriptions from their
ingredients or to convert solid medications to liquid form for
intravenous use, as providers of drugs used in executions.
The products specially made by compounding pharmacies are
not subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.
The practice of obtaining execution drugs from compounding
pharmacies has drawn protests from death penalty foes and
advocates for death row inmates, who say diminished regulatory
oversight raises the risk of botched executions.
Earlier this month, the ACLU published records showing that
the anesthetic propofol, purchased by the state for executions,
was obtained without authorization from the manufacturer,
leading the drug maker to request that the drugs be returned.
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon then directed the Corrections
Department to develop a new lethal injection protocol, which was
unveiled on Tuesday as corrections officials announced they
would switch to pentobarbital as a single drug for executions.
The Corrections Department also expanded the definition of
its execution team to include a compounding pharmacy that will
supply the pentobarbital. State law requires that the identity
of execution team members, including medical personnel and
corrections employees involved in carrying out lethal
injections, be kept secret.
The ACLU said all execution team members should be part of a
public record to help inform public debate about capital
punishment.
"We intend to ask the court for expedited relief," said Tony
Rothert, the ACLU's legal director in Missouri. "That way we can
post documents that identify execution team members on our
website without fear of violating any statutes."
Texas this month executed its first prisoner using a drug
from a compounding pharmacy. Other states that have turned to
such suppliers or have said they may do so soon include Georgia,
South Dakota, Colorado and Ohio.
A judge in Georgia this year granted a temporary stay of
execution for a prisoner in part because of concerns about the
quality of the compounded drug.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Editing by
Steve Gorman and Lisa Shumaker)