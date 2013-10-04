By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND OHIO Oct 4 Ohio prison officials said
Friday they are changing current policies on executions that
could include using drugs from compounding pharmacies, an
industry that has come under increased scrutiny from regulators.
The shift in the state's policy, which takes effect on Oct.
10, comes just three weeks after the state used its last dose of
the barbiturate pentobarbital to execute condemned murderer
Harry Mitts. Mitts was convicted of killing a Cleveland-area
police officer and the boyfriend of a neighbor in 1994.
Ohio, along with Texas and other U.S. states, have been
struggling to secure drugs for use in lethal injections. Danish
pharmaceutical company Lundbeck LLC, manufacturer of
pentobarbital, said in 2011 it was restricting distribution
because of European Union opposition to the death penalty.
Many states are looking to compounding pharmacies to get the
drugs they need for executions. But using ingredients often
imported from China and other Asian markets, the pharmacies have
little state or federal oversight to ensure the purity and
potency of the drugs they whip up. Death penalty opponents and
advocates for inmates on death row have complained the drugs
from these unconventional pharmacies may cause unnecessary
suffering in executions.
Kevin Werner, executive director of Ohioans to Stop
Executions, said Ohio's action was likely to draw a lawsuit. He
said the legality of using compounding pharmacies for execution
drugs is questionable for many reasons, including the fact that
pharmacies are supposed to have a prescription for an individual
patient to provide drugs.
Compounding pharmacies traditionally mix drugs for specific
individual patients as prescribed by a physician. They combine
drugs or alter them to meet special needs a patient might have,
such as making a medicine into a liquid form.
"The pharmacies can't mix the drugs without a physician,"
Werner explained. "This new process is trying to bring doctors
into the process, and it violates the Hippocratic oath and that
is problematic," he said.
Werner said federal public defenders currently representing
death row inmates in Ohio's Southern District will likely try to
use Ohio's action to stop the state's next scheduled execution,
set for Nov. 14.
"Not too many states are going this way but the ones that
have are running into challenges and are being held up in
court," he said.
The new Ohio policy will also allow state officials to use a
combination of intramuscular drugs (midazolam and
hydromorphone)intravenously if there are difficulties obtaining
pentobarbital.
Ohio has executed three men this year and there are 146 men
and one woman on the state's death row.
Dozens of people died and more than 600 were injured in a
deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak linked to The New England
Compounding Center in Massachusetts and injections it made of
methylprednisolone acetate, a drug typically used to ease back
pain.