CLEVELAND Oct 28 Ohio said on Monday that it
does not have enough of the lethal injection drug pentobarbital
to carry out a scheduled execution next month and will switch to
two new drugs.
Ohio corrections spokeswoman JoEllen Smith said the state
will use the drugs midazolam and hydromorphone in the scheduled
execution of Ronald Phillips on Nov. 14.
The Ohio announcement comes as several U.S. states scramble
to obtain drugs for executions from so-called "compounding
pharmacies" after major pharmaceutical companies, especially in
Europe, opposed using their drugs in applying the death penalty.
(Reporting By Kim Palmer; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by
Alden Bentley)