By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 8 Reauthorization of the U.S.
Export-Import Bank was left off a list of items that the No. 2
Republican in the House of Representatives expects his party to
take up in September, raising new questions about the bank's
future.
The charter for the export credit agency is set to expire
Sept. 30, and reauthorization is needed to allow Ex-Im to keep
lending to buyers of U.S. exports.
The omission by Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Ex-Im on a
likely September agenda is a preview of yet another showdown
between President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans
that could come this fall.
In a memo sent to House Republicans on Friday, McCarthy
enumerated a likely September agenda including a jobs-related
bill, an energy package and a healthcare measure. But renewal of
the bank, which in addition to providing loans to purchasers of
U.S. exports also provides insurance to banks that finance such
deals, is not on the list.
There are ongoing discussions on Ex-Im Bank in the House
Financial Services Committee, a leadership aide said, when asked
about the memo.
McCarthy, who became majority leader after Virginian Eric
Cantor lost his primary election, said in June he opposes
renewing the institution's charter.
Shuttering the bank has become a cause celebre for
conservative Republicans, who see it as an example of government
overreach that benefits big companies while putting taxpayers at
risk should borrowers default.
House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling
also opposes reauthorizing the bank, which would mean it would
stop issuing new credits and might have to begin winding down
its portfolio. Boeing, General Electric , and
Caterpillar are big beneficiaries of the bank's
services.
President Barack Obama, most Democrats and business groups
such as the Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of
Manufacturers support the 80-year-old bank, which backed $37.4
billion of exports in 2013.
The bank's prospects have looked up recently with the
introduction of bipartisan legislation in the Senate to keep the
bank open for another five years. Republican Representative
Stephen Fincher is also proposing renewing the bank for another
five years along with reforms that would rein in its lending.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Leslie Adler)