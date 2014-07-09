WASHINGTON, July 8 U.S. Democrats are struggling
with their own differences over legislation to renew the
Export-Import Bank's charter, an issue that has long been a
source of tension between Tea Party and pro-business
Republicans.
Democrats, who control the Senate, largely favor keeping
alive the bank. The agency, which provides credit to foreign
purchasers of U.S. exports, will be forced to close its doors if
Congress does not act to renew its charter by Sept. 30.
To spur momentum on legislation to reauthorize the bank,
Democrats are considering moving a reauthorization bill in the
Senate this month. The issue would then move to the
Republican-dominated House of Representatives, where renewal
would face a tougher road because of strong opposition by some
conservatives.
But Democrats are debating whether to include a provision
broadening Ex-Im's ability to extend credit to companies using
U.S. equipment and other products in the building of coal-fired
plants.
The provision would overturn restrictions put in place by
the Obama administration limiting the bank's financing for
coal-fired plants to buyers in only the world's poorest
countries.
Senator Joe Manchin, who hails from the coal-producing state
of West Virginia, is crafting a bill that would reauthorize
Ex-Im for five years while also expanding the number of
countries where Ex-Im can finance coal-fired power plants from
69 to 82.
This would allow for the financing of projects in emerging
economies, such as India and Vietnam, which are interested in
expanding coal-based electricity.
Manchin contends the change would help preserve jobs in the
struggling U.S. coal industry that has been hit by competition
from natural gas and environmental restrictions.
But many other Democrats fear the provision would be a
setback for President Barack Obama's agenda of fighting climate
change. They argue the party would be better off pursuing a more
a streamlined reauthorization bill.
"I'd like us to stick to our knitting here and get Ex-Im
reauthorized. We've got a lot of places we can fight over
carbon," said Senator Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat.
Democrats are under pressure to reauthorize Ex-Im, both from
businesses such as Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc,
as well as labor unions, a key constituency for the party.
Customers of big U.S. companies such as Boeing are among the
biggest beneficiaries of Ex-Im.
REPUBLICAN COSPONSORS
Backers say the bank supports thousands of U.S. jobs and
helps American businesses compete abroad. Republican critics
label the bank an example of "crony capitalism" and an effort by
the government to pick winners and losers in the private sector.
Chuck Schumer, the No. 3 Senate Democrat, has said he
believed the Senate should act this month to reauthorize Ex-Im.
But a Senate leadership aide said there is no guarantee that
the chamber will vote on it in July. Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid has not yet taken a position on Manchin's proposal.
As Democrats weigh Manchin's proposal, his bill has
attracted two Republican co-sponsors, Senators Mark Kirk of
Illinois and Roy Blunt of Missouri.
Although the Republican-run House is the bigger hurdle to
the bank's reauthorization, any reauthorization bill also needs
to attract at least five Republican senators to meet the 60-vote
threshold for overcoming procedural hurdles in the Senate.
