WASHINGTON, July 31 A conservative U.S. lawmaker
who voted against the Export-Import Bank in the past is crafting
a bill that would overhaul the export lender but keep it open,
in a sign that the bank's chances of surviving may be improving.
Representative Stephen Fincher, a Tennessee Republican, said
on Thursday he was very close to finalizing a bill reforming the
bank, which many fellow Tea Party lawmakers would like to
close.
The bank offers credit to overseas buyers of U.S. goods and
supports U.S. exporters. Its charter will run out on Sept. 30
unless Congress acts to renew it.
Critics decry Ex-Im as an example of corporate welfare,
while supporters say it is vital for small businesses as well as
large manufacturers such as Boeing, General Electric
and Caterpillar.
"This is about jobs, jobs, jobs," said Fincher, who will
soon return to his home base for a five-week summer recess along
with the rest of the U.S. Congress.
"It's about the folks back in my district, the thousand-plus
jobs that are created by the investment of Ex-Im Bank, so
hopefully we can have a climate that is beneficial to getting
this done."
Fincher's bill, which would extend Ex-Im's charter for five
years and trim its lending cap to $120 billion to $130 billion
from the current $140 billion, still needs the nod from House
Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, a staunch
critic of the bank.
Hensarling had not given any signal on whether he would
allow the bill to advance for discussion in the committee or to
the House for a vote, Fincher said, although the pair had had
open discussions on the subject of Ex-Im.
Supporters of the bank say legislation to extend Ex-Im's
charter would pass Congress if it was brought to a vote, but
without a vote, it will have to close.
Fincher said work on winnowing an initial list of 50 to 60
reforms was close to complete. Changes included having the bank
keep 10 percent of earnings as a buffer against losses, adopting
U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, an
independent audit of aircraft finance and establishing an ethics
office.
"I voted 'no' on the bank last time because we didn't do the
reforms that I thought needed to be done for it to be more
transparent and accountable to the taxpayer," he said.
The bill is one of several reform proposals, including
bipartisan legislation introduced on Wednesday in the Senate
that would slightly raise the bank's lending cap to $160 billion
over a four-year period.
Legislation from a Tea Party lawmaker could raise the
chances of a compromise since the drive to close the bank has
been led by conservative Republicans.
