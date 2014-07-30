By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 30 Republican congressman Paul
Ryan on Wednesday slammed the U.S. Export-Import Bank as a
purveyor of "crony capitalism" that mainly helps a few large
companies, and said Congress should focus instead on market
reforms that speed growth for all firms.
Ryan, speaking to a Christian Science Monitor media
breakfast, declined to say directly whether he would vote
against renewing the bank's charter when it expires on Sept. 30.
But Ryan, who heads the House of Representatives Budget
Committee and is seen as a possible 2016 presidential candidate,
said aircraft maker Boeing Co and some other large
exporters "can do extremely well on their own" without the
support of Ex-Im Bank financing.
"I do believe that the Ex-Im bank is representative of some
of the crony capitalism we have in Washington. Big government
and big business joining in a common cause to hand out
preferences," Ryan said. "I believe that we as Republicans
should be pro-market, not necessarily pro-business."
A core of conservative Republicans have been pressing to
kill off the bank, despite its reliance mainly on fees, interest
and other non-tax revenues.
Ryan echoed their argument that the bank puts government in
the way of free-market decisions and that the United States
should not subsidize key industries such as aircraft production
even if other countries do so.
He said he would prefer to spend his energies on tax reform,
regulatory reform and other efforts to make the U.S. economy
more competitive, boosting growth and exports for more
companies.
"Could the thing be reformed? Of course," Ryan said of the
Ex-Im Bank. "Would that be better than the status quo? Yes, but
at the end of the day, I really do believe that there are so
many more things that we should be dedicating taxpayer resources
to than handing it out to some select companies."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)