By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 19 Top members of the House of
Representatives Financial Services panel are threatening to
subpoena the U.S. Export-Bank over the bank's refusal to make
three employees available for questioning as Congress considers
whether to renew the bank's charter.
Chairman Jeb Hensarling and Representative Patrick McHenry,
who chairs an oversight subcommittee, also expressed sharply
worded disapproval that the bank had heavily redacted meeting
transcripts sought by lawmakers.
"The bank's inadequate and unacceptable response deprives
the committee of information necessary to critically examine the
bank's day-to-day operations and assess proposed legislation
submitted by the bank in connection with its request for
reauthorization," Hensarling and McHenry wrote in a letter made
public Tuesday.
Another panel, the House Oversight Committee, had also
requested documents on allegations that bank officials were
suspended or removed as investigators looked into charges of
improper gifts or kickbacks. Lawmakers on the Financial Services
panel said they needed the information to evaluate the bank's
request for reauthorization.
Bank President Fred Hochberg, an appointee of President
Barack Obama, declined to make the three staff members available
to the Financial Services committee, saying it is not common
practice to do so and that lawmakers did not say what they
wanted to discuss.
Hensarling and McHenry said that the bank's refusal to
comply was surprising in light of the bank's reauthorization
proposal and its hopes to expand its lending authority.
"The committee will not countenance the bank's failure to
cooperate in a full and transparent manner with legitimate
congressional oversight," they said.
The lawmakers said they would work with the Oversight panel,
which is chaired by Darrell Issa, to compel the bank to make the
individuals available, including through subpoenas if necessary.
A spokesperson for Issa's committee said such measures were
possible.
"All options are on the table to obtain information from the
Ex-Im bank about their recent corruption scandals," Oversight
Committee communications director Becca Glover Watkins said.
Ex-Im Bank provides loans, loan guarantees and credit
insurance to help private companies export goods overseas. Its
biggest beneficiaries are companies such as Boeing and
Caterpillar, but smaller exporters also receive
financing.
The bank's charter is set to expire at the end of September.
Many conservatives in Congress would like to end the bank, which
they view as an unnecessary federal agency that benefits big
firms while putting taxpayers at risk should borrowers default.
Opponents say its services should be provided by the private
sector.
The issue has pitted moderate Republicans and business
groups such as the Chamber of Commerce against more conservative
lawmakers who see eliminating the bank as an important statement
of principle. The standoff poses another challenge for the
Republican leadership of House Speaker John Boehner, who has
been reluctant to cross the most conservative members of his
caucus.
Ex-Im Bank supporters, who include most Democrats and Obama,
argue that the bank's financial backing is critical for U.S.
businesses and that letting its charter expire would cost
American jobs.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Susan Cornwell; Editing by
Ken Wills)