BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
WASHINGTON, June 24 House of Representatives Republicans are working on how to approach reauthorization of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, House Speaker John Boehner said on Tuesday.
"We are going to continue to work with our members" on how to approach the bank, Boehner told reporters. "We are going to work our way through this." (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year