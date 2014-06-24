WASHINGTON, June 24 House of Representatives Republicans are working on how to approach reauthorization of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, House Speaker John Boehner said on Tuesday.

"We are going to continue to work with our members" on how to approach the bank, Boehner told reporters. "We are going to work our way through this." (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)