WASHINGTON, July 6 Loss of Export-Import Bank financing would put Boeing Co at a "huge competitive disadvantage" since its rivals continue to have access to such financing support, the head of the company's commercial aircraft division told reporters on Monday.

Ray Conner, president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said Boeing was seeking to reassure its customers that the U.S. Congress would soon reauthorize the bank's charter, but said the fact that it had lapsed had created some doubt.

"We absolutely need Ex-Im Bank to compete on a level playing field," Conner said. "To not have that, we're just tying one hand behind our back, as far as I'm concerned."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay)