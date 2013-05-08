LONDON May 8 Closure of the U.S. Export-Import
Bank would have very serious consequences for planemaker Boeing
Co and hand a competitive advantage to its rival Airbus
, a senior executive at Boeing's financing arm said.
Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Johnson had said on
Tuesday Ex-Im Bank, which provides loans and guarantees to help
U.S. companies export their goods, could be forced to stop
operations in two months unless the Senate approves the
nomination of Fred Hochberg as president of the government-run
bank.
"It would not be politically sensible to have a unilateral
disarmament of the Ex-Im Bank ... of course it would be very
serious if they did," Kostya Zolotusky, managing director of
capital markets development at Boeing Capital Corp, told
reporters in London on Wednesday.
Zolotusky, whose unit arranges financing to support the sale
of Boeing products and services, added that the political
situation around the bank remained "heated".
The conservative free-market group Club for Growth tried
last year to persuade Congress to shut Ex-Im Bank, which it
views as government welfare for big corporations.
Delta Air Lines last month sued the Ex-Im Bank over
loan guarantees given to support purchases of Boeing jets by
foreign airlines, citing the adverse economic effects of the
practice on U.S. airlines and their employees.
"If Ex-Im is put out of business, Delta's competition will
fly Airbus," said Zolotusky.
Boeing still expects buyers of commercial jetliners to draw
more financing from capital markets in 2013 - via deals such as
bond issues, as opposed to state-backed support - and Zolotusky
reiterated a prediction that the value of jet sales would rise
by 9.5 percent to a record $104 billion.
Capital markets deals will account for at least 15 percent
of total jet financing in 2013, up from 10 percent last year and
rising to up to 30 percent within five years, Zolotusky said.
Credit markets are filling a gap caused by diminished
lending by export-credit agencies, which will finance only about
22 percent of total sales in 2013, down from 29 percent last
year, he added.