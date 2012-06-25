WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. exports could suffer unless a new international agreement is reached to rein in the growing portion of government export financing that is happening outside agreed-upon rules, the head of the U.S. Export-Import Bank said on Monday.

"The international export finance landscape is changing dramatically, and not in ways that necessarily benefit the United States," Ex-Im Bank President Fred Hochberg said in a prepared speech. "Export finance is increasingly like the Wild West, where rules are loosely followed, if at all."

Hochberg said the bank recently examined government export credit practices around the world and "found a stunning increase in the amount of ECA (export credit agency) financing that is happening underground and in the dark."

That's true even for members of the developed country club known as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which has established guidelines for government export credits, Hochberg said.

"Our study estimated that there was roughly $100 billion in unregulated OECD export financing and an additional $60 billion from the BIC (Brazil, India, China) countries," Hochberg said.

The study also found that OECD-regulated financing has dropped from two-thirds to one-third of global export finance over the past "and it is continuing to fall," Hochberg said.

The U.S. Congress recently renewed the Ex-Im Bank's charter over the objections of some conservative Republicans, who called it a form of corporate welfare and argued the government should have no role in helping finance exports.

The reauthorization bill gradually raises Ex-Im Bank's credit exposure cap to $140 billion, from $100 billion previously, and Hochberg argued in his speech the United States would need all that fire power.

Unlike many competitors, the Ex-Im Bank can only provide financing to support a particular transaction, he said.

But other government credit agencies offer financing to promote any number of long-term national interests, such as increased access to natural resources, future inbound investment, and creating a better overall environment for certain national champions, Hochberg said.

The United States recently began export credit talks with China with the goal of reaching a deal by 2014, and has brought other countries into the negotiations, Hochberg said.

It is critical to reach a deal to ensure that U.S. companies are not put at a disadvantage by state-backed finance, he said.

Hochberg also urged Congress to pass legislation that would allow President Barack Obama to streamline and consolidate government export credit agencies.

Obama made that proposal last year, but it has run into resistance from members of Congress reluctant to see the U.S. Trade Representative's office folded into a larger bureaucracy. (Editing by Andrea Ricci)