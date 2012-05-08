WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. Export-Import Bank
said on Tuesday it has approved a $2.95 billion loan to support
U.S. exports for a major natural gas project in Australia, as
lawmakers neared a vote on renewing the bank's charter through
September 2014.
Bank officials said the direct loan will help support an
estimated 11,000 U.S. jobs and is the second-largest
single-project financing in the institution's nearly 80-year
history.
The project on Curtis Island in south-central Queensland
will produce natural gas from coal-seam wells and will have
total capacity of nine million metric tons per year.
ConocoPhillips Co and Bechtel International are the
principle U.S. exporters on the project, with numerous small
businesses in Texas, Colorado, Nevada, California, Oregon and
Oklahoma also providing equipment and services, Ex-Im said.
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and Kansai
Electric Power Co Inc of Japan will purchase most of
the LNG produced. China Ex-Im Bank and commercial lenders are
also providing debt financing for the project, Ex-Im said.
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on
Wednesday on a bill that would raise the bank's lending cap over
the next two-and-a-half years to $140 billion, from $100 billion
currently. It would also extend the bank's charter, which is set
to expire on May 31, to Sept. 30, 2014.