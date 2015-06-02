WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. Senate Banking Committee chairman will decide whether to push ahead with extending the Export-Import Bank's term after a hearing on Thursday, less than a month before the bank may be forced to close.

The bank provides support to U.S. exporters and buyers of U.S. goods, such as Boeing Co planes.

"We've got another hearing, we'll see what happens after the hearing," the Republican chairman of the committee, Richard Shelby, told reporters after the first of two meetings this week on Ex-Im.

Conservatives in Congress want to let the U.S. export credit agency's mandate lapse when its current term expires on June 30. Shelby, whose Senate Banking Committee has jurisdiction over the bank, said he was undecided on next steps.

A second meeting, on Thursday, will call Ex-Im Chairman Fred Hochberg.

Shelby said a bipartisan reauthorization bill put forward by committee members, seen as the best hope to throw the bank a lifeline, did not go far enough to overhaul the export lender.

The bill faces a difficult path forward without his support, and the House of Representatives has scheduled no vote on Ex-Im as the clock ticks down to June 30.

Guggenheim Securities analyst Chris Krueger raised the chance of a forced closure of Ex-Im Bank to 70 percent from 60 percent, although he said the bank could be revived later in the year.

"Ex-Im's Congressional critics no longer have to play offense so much as they just have to run out the clock, which they seem intent on doing," he said in a note to clients.

Shelby said Ex-Im "shouldn't be for one or two companies," in comments which echo criticism by Ex-Im opponents about the bank's big business bias, and said he may introduce his own reform bill.

The needs of small business versus big business are a recurring issue in the reauthorization debate.

Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren, a leading left-wing voice, quizzed representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers about raising the minimum share of Ex-Im loans for small business.

Both groups said raising the threshold was unnecessary but said Ex-Im's working capital guarantees and export credit insurance were vital for small exporters, and these firms would feel the pinch first if the bank closed.

The bipartisan reauthorization bill would increase Ex-Im's small business lending to 25 percent of its portfolio, up from the current 20 percent minimum. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; editing by Clive McKeef)