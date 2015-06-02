(Adds comments from Cornyn, changes quote from analyst)

WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. Senate might not consider reauthorizing the Export-Import Bank until July, risking a short-term shutdown of the export credit agency, a senior Republican said on Tuesday.

The bank, which provides support to U.S. exporters and buyers of U.S. goods such as Boeing Co planes, will have to halt new lending on June 30 unless its term is renewed, and no date has yet been set to debate legislation to keep it open.

Senator John Cornyn, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said it would be problematic to try to attach an Ex-Im extension to a defense budget authorization bill to be considered this month.

A transportation funding bill, expected to come up in July and seen as essential legislation, is a "more likely" vehicle for Ex-Im reauthorization in the Senate, he said.

The head of the Senate Banking Committee earlier said he will decide whether to push ahead with extending the bank's mandate after a hearing on Thursday.

"We've got another hearing, we'll see what happens after the hearing," Republican Richard Shelby told reporters after the first of two meetings this week on Ex-Im.

Conservatives in Congress want to let the agency's mandate lapse. Shelby will hold a hearing on Thursday with Ex-Im Chairman Fred Hochberg.

Guggenheim Securities analyst Chris Krueger put the chance of a forced closure at 70 percent, although it could be revived later.

"We do not believe that Ex-Im will stay closed permanently and will re-open later in the year, albeit with substantial reforms," he said in a note to clients.

Shelby said a bipartisan reauthorization bill, seen as the best hope to throw the bank a lifeline, did not go far enough to overhaul the export lender. The bill faces a difficult path forward without his support.

Shelby said Ex-Im "shouldn't be for one or two companies," in comments which echo charges by Ex-Im opponents of a big business bias, and said he may introduce his own reform bill.

The needs of small business versus big business are a recurring issue in the reauthorization debate.

Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren, a leading left-wing voice, quizzed representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers about raising the minimum share of Ex-Im loans for small business.

Both groups said raising the threshold was unnecessary but said Ex-Im's working capital guarantees and export credit insurance were vital for small exporters, which would feel the pinch first if the bank closed. (Reporting by David Lawder and Krista Hughes; Editing by Clive McKeef)