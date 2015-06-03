(Adds comment from Lockheed Martin)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, June 3 Ramping up a campaign to shut
down the U.S. Export-Import Bank, Republican lawmakers on
Wednesday accused the federal export financing bank of exposing
U.S. taxpayers to losses over the foundering of an Australian
satellite project.
Ex-Im in 2012 authorized a $280 million loan for Australian
firm NewSat's purchase of a satellite from U.S.-based
aerospace group Lockheed Martin. NewSat earlier this
year was placed in administration.
Critics of Ex-Im, who want the bank to close when its
current mandate expires on June 30, pounced on the deal to
hammer home charges of taxpayer risk and accuse Ex-Im Chairman
Fred Hochberg of lax management.
"You've lost $100 million and you've given a
several-hundred-million-dollar windfall to Lockheed Martin at
the expense of the taxpayer," Republican Representative Mick
Mulvaney said at a congressional committee hearing.
Hochberg said Ex-Im's involvement was secured by NewSat,
which still had control of the satellite, and it was in
negotiations to find an alternate buyer.
"We are working with Lockheed and other creditors to find a
solution so we actually do not suffer a loss in this case," he
said, defending the decision to fund the Jabiru-1 project, which
would be Australia's only privately owned commercial satellite.
The bank, which provides support to U.S. exporters as well
as the buyers of U.S. goods, returned a $675 million surplus to
federal coffers in 2014. It will have to halt new lending on
June 30 unless its term is renewed. No date has yet been set to
vote on an extension.
The bank has a default rate of well below 1 percent, lower
than most commercial banks, and its supporters say it plays a
key role in underwriting loans shunned by commercial banks.
Ex-Im said when it approved the NewSat loan, the deal would
support 250 Lockheed jobs and more than 650 positions at related
suppliers.
But the project ran into financial difficulties, forcing the
company to overhaul its board, cut costs, and raise extra
capital as costs increased and its shares plummeted.
NewSat was placed under administration in April, weeks after
another key lender, Europe's COFACE Lender Group, withdrew
support for the $650 million launch.
NewSat said about $62 million was outstanding on the COFACE
loan and $160 million from other backers remained frozen.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Delaware issued an order last
month effectively terminating the contract between NewSat and
Lockheed Martin, Lockheed Martin said. "We are currently
reviewing our options for the future," a company spokeswoman
said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Howard
Schneider; Editing by Alan Crosby)