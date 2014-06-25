By Mark Felsenthal and Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, June 25 The future of the U.S.
Export-Import Bank was cast further into doubt on Wednesday
after an influential conservative lawmaker labeled the bank an
example of corporate cronyism that benefits multi-nationals at
the expense of taxpayers and many small companies.
Representative Jeb Hensarling, a Texas Republican who heads
a Congressional panel which is key to the future of the Ex-Im
Bank, said the lender could not be allowed to continue in its
current form, although he stopped short of calling for it to
wind down.
The bank's financing primarily benefits "some of the
largest, richest, most politically connected corporations in the
world," like Boeing, General Electric, Bechtel
Corp and Caterpillar, Hensarling said.
"If you're a politically connected bank or company that
benefits from Ex-Im, no doubt you would like it continue. After
all, it's a sweetheart deal for you," he said at the start of a
hearing by the House of Representatives Financial Services
Committee into whether to renew the bank's charter.
"But if you work at a small business or other American
company competing in the global marketplace, it's unfair. Ex-Im
effectively taxes you while subsidizing your foreign
competitors."
Ex-Im's survival is in question given opposition from senior
Republicans such as Hensarling and Kevin McCarthy, who was
chosen last week for the No. 2 job in the House.
The bank, which provides loans for foreign buyers of U.S.
exports and export insurance and loan guarantees for U.S. firms,
must have its charter renewed by Sept. 30 to keep operating.
Hensarling noted a media report that four Ex-Im officials
had been suspended or removed as investigators look into charges
of improper gifts and kickbacks, saying: "Ex-Im may not just be
guilty of cronyism, it may be guilty of corruption as well."
Democrats on the panel were united in their support for the
bank, which they said helps exporters compete in international
markets where foreign firms benefit from government export
support. Efforts to scrap the agency are due to pressures from
the Tea Party wing of the Republican party, the panel's top
Democrat, Maxine Waters, said.
"At one time, programs like the Ex-Im bank were so
apolitical that they did not even require a vote. Now policies
that create thousands of jobs and increase American
competitiveness are under constant attack," she said, adding
that 200 Democrats had signed up to co-sponsor a bill to
reauthorize the bank.
A North American airline pilots union called for reforms to
ensure Ex-Im did not provide an unfair business advantage to
foreign airlines.
U.S. carriers could not get the discounted financing Ex-Im
provides to buy U.S.-made planes, said Lee Moak, the president
of Air Line Pilots Association International, but foreign
state-owned airlines could.
The chief executive of Delta Air Lines, Richard
Anderson, said Ex-Im's favorable loan terms to Emirates, the
Dubai-based airline, were equivalent to $20 million per plane,
giving the carrier one free plane for every eight new planes it
buys.
