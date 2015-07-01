By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, July 1
WASHINGTON, July 1 Seven conservative Republican
senators demanded on Wednesday that the U.S. Export-Import Bank
disclose plans to begin liquidating its assets after the
government trade lender's charter expired amid congressional
inaction.
Ex-Im can no longer seek or process new applications for
loans, loan guarantees and trade insurance, but it has said it
will stay open to continue servicing $112 billion in existing
obligations. The agency's operating budget has been approved
through Sept. 30.
The suspension of Ex-Im's new business operations on
Wednesday marked a partial victory for conservatives campaigning
to close the bank, which they say promotes "crony capitalism"
and interferes in free markets by subsidizing large, politically
connected companies.
But Democrats and moderate Republicans hope to revive the
trade bank later this month by attaching charter renewal
legislation to a "must-pass" highway and rail transit funding
bill.
The Republican senators, including presidential candidates
Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, said in a letter to Ex-Im
Chairman Fred Hochberg that under law, Ex-Im should only now
exist to liquidate itself.
"Given the unique nature of your agency's termination, we
write to request clarity on your plan for an orderly
liquidation," they wrote, requesting a timeline, details on
which employees will processing the liquidation and
justifications for keeping others employed.
The letter, also signed by Republican senators Pat Toomey,
Mike Lee and Ben Sasse, also requested a report on the
dissolution of the Ex-Im board of directors, details on the
shutdown of the Ex-Im website and the return of the bank's
properties to the General Services Administration, including its
Washington headquarters building one block from the White House.
They also requested information on which agency would be
deemed to succeed Ex-Im to assume and service its remaining
loans and other obligations.
A spokesman for Ex-Im did not immediately respond to queries
about the letter.
If the Senate passes legislation to put Ex-Im back in
business, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he
would bring it to the floor for a vote. But he would give
opponents in that chamber ample opportunity to attack it through
amendments.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by David Gregorio)