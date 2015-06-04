(Repeats story with no change to text)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, June 4 In a fight in the U.S.
Congress over the future of the Export-Import Bank, no state
looms larger than Texas, on both sides.
The state has the most companies backed by the government's
export credit agency, and - paradoxically - is home to the
bank's fiercest congressional critics who want to let the
institution die when its charter expires at the end of June.
Representative Jeb Hensarling leads a contingent of fellow
Texas Republicans pressing hard for the shutdown of the bank,
despite its support for many large and small Texas businesses.
Arguing that "Ex-Im" embodies "crony capitalism" doled out
by Washington bureaucrats and that it puts taxpayer funds at
risk to guarantee foreign loans, many Republicans want to end
the tradition of renewing the 80-year-old bank's charter.
If Hensarling, the influential House Financial Services
Committee chairman, stands by his stated intention not to
advance a bill to reauthorize the bank, it will soon have to
stop lending and writing new trade insurance. The bank's only
hope then would be legislation in the Senate.
The bank's closure would be cheered by Republican fiscal
hawks, but be seen by many as a fresh blow to U.S. international
economic clout months after Washington failed to stop China from
launching its own Asian development bank.
If the bank dies, China and 58 other industrial countries
with export credit agencies would gain a bigger share of major
international sales and projects, Ex-Im backers say.
Texas exporters, with a high concentration in oil and gas
equipment and engineering, say thousands of jobs are at risk.
The bank lists 1,233 companies in Texas it has helped to export
$22 billion worth of U.S. goods and services, a dollar amount
higher than anywhere except Washington state, home of Boeing Co
.
"We're all conservatives in our company, and our elected
representatives are working against us," said Jim Adams,
managing director of privately held Control Flow Inc, a
Houston-based maker and exporter of oil wellhead equipment.
Control Flow has exported $75 million worth of equipment,
including valves and blow-out preventers, backed by low-interest
Ex-Im loans and insurance in the past five years.
Without that support, Control Flow would have to slash
prices and accept lower profits to keep export business or cut
its 160-strong workforce, Adams said.
Texas lawmakers' opposition to the bank partly reflects the
rising power of the Tea Party and conservative groups in the
state such as the Club for Growth, which promotes a fiscal
conservative agenda and funnels money to such candidates.
Hensarling acknowledges there will be collateral damage as
some firms lose support, but says they would be better served by
a reformed tax code and reduced regulations.
"I hope to help these small businesses, maybe just not in
the way they wish to be helped," he told Reuters during a break
in an Ex-Im hearing on Wednesday.
"There are better ways to do that without transferring
credit risk to the taxpayer balance sheet, which when last I
looked, was an unsustainable balance sheet."
In the nine months since Ex-Im's charter was last extended,
Texas House Republicans opposed to renewing it have drowned out
the handful who support keeping the bank open with reforms, such
as House Rules Committee chairman Pete Sessions, who is allied
with House Republican leadership.
By contrast, House Republicans from Missouri, where Boeing
has a major presence, have voiced strong support for the bank.
Like other Ex-Im opponents, many of the Texas Republicans
say the bank provides "corporate welfare" to Boeing and other
huge corporations, interferes in private finance and puts U.S.
taxpayers on the hook for foreign loans.
"Ex-Im Bank has exceeded its period of usefulness. Period,"
said Republican Michael Burgess, a Dallas-Fort Worth area
congressman.
TEA PARTY EFFECT
For Texas Republicans, supporting the Ex-Im Bank could
invite a primary challenge ahead of the November 2016
congressional elections, said Mark Jones, a political science
professor at Rice University in Houston.
Ex-Im "has successfully been framed as being associated with
crony capitalism, and that's a dangerous place to be with
Republican primary voters in Texas," Jones added.
Support for economic "liberty" and small government runs
deep in the vast, largely Republican state. Republican primary
election voters are typically the most committed conservatives,
exerting an outsize influence on the state's politics.
"This is a red meat issue for the Tea Party," said Tony
Bennett, president of the Texas Association of Manufacturers.
Trying to explain to Texas conservative voters the role that
Ex-Im plays in promoting exports is an "impossibility," he said.
"It's ironic that we're the largest user of Ex-Im and the most
vocal opponents are from Texas."
Club for Growth ran ads in April in the Waco, Texas district
of Representative Bill Flores, urging him to abandon his prior
support for the bank. When he came out against Ex-Im last month,
the group ran ads praising him.
Air Tractor Inc, a maker of crop-dusting and fire-fighting
aircraft, would not be able to find replacement financing for
the small Ex-Im bank loans of $750,000 to $1 million that
foreign customers use to purchase its planes, said Tyler
Schroeder, a financial analyst with the firm.
These customers, largely in Brazil, would turn to a model
made by Brazil's Embraer SA that has less spraying
capacity, he said. Air Tractor would likely have to cut 65 to 70
of its 270 workers.
"At what point does the betterment of your constituents
outweigh the ideology of this?" Schroeder said.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Stuart Grudgings)