(Adds withdrawal of amendment, senator comment)
By David Lawder and Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, June 10 The U.S. Senate expressed
strong support of the U.S. Export-Import Bank on Wednesday in a
test vote amid efforts by conservatives to close the export
credit agency when its mandate expires at the end of the month.
The Senate voted 65-31 against setting aside an amendment to
a defense bill that would renew Ex-Im's charter and implement
some reforms to the 80-year-old trade bank.
While the amendment was subsequently withdrawn due to other
hurdles, the vote suggests that a separate measure to keep Ex-Im
open had more than enough support to beat back any blocking
attempts and easily pass the Senate.
"This will be a signal to the markets that the Senate is in
support of the bank," said Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican
from South Carolina, prior to the vote. He was a co-sponsor of
the Ex-Im amendment, along with Republican Senator Mark Kirk and
Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp.
A vocal group of conservative Republicans in both the Senate
and House of Representatives want to close the bank because they
believe it represents free-market interference by government
bureaucrats, puts taxpayer funds at risk and promotes "crony
capitalism" by subsidizing foreign sales by large corporations
such as Boeing Co and General Electric Co.
Democrats and more moderate Republicans warn that closing
Ex-Im will hurt U.S. exports and cost thousands of manufacturing
jobs by giving an advantage to foreign governments that
generously subsidize their own exports.
If Congress does not act by June 30, Ex-Im will have to stop
lending and writing new trade guarantees.
But attaching Ex-Im to the National Defense Authorization
bill now under consideration in the Senate is considered
problematic because the two issues are not directly related.
President Barack Obama also has threatened to veto the defense
measure over funding levels and other issues.
Lawmakers and aides in both parties say that a more
plausible scenario would be to attach the Ex-Im renewal to a
transportation funding bill that will be considered in July.
However, this would mean at least a short lapse in Ex-Im lending
and may cause some deals to collapse.
Heitkamp called on Republican Senate leaders to allow a
stand-alone vote on an Ex-Im measure.
"When you get this kind of support from the United States
Senate, almost veto-proof support, maybe we ought to move the
bill," Heitkamp said after the vote.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Lisa Shumaker)