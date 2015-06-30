(Adds Obama comment)
By Roberta Rampton and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, June 30 President Barack Obama said
on Tuesday that the U.S. Congress "is taking a step backward" by
failing to renew the charter for the Export-Import Bank and
instead letting it lapse at midnight.
The lender will have to stop new loans and insurance
coverage, which means "lost sales, lost customers, and lost
opportunities" for U.S. exporters, Obama said in an op-ed piece
in the Boston Globe.
Conservative Republicans want to shut down the lender, which
they argue provides corporate welfare to U.S. companies that
count on its support, such as Boeing Co and General
Electric Co.
Democratic lawmakers and exporters are pinning their hopes
on attaching legislation to revive the trade bank to a highway
and rail funding bill that will be considered in July.
"Strong majorities of Democrats and Republicans have said
they'd vote 'Yes' to reauthorize the bank. Congressional leaders
just need to call a vote," Obama said.
In a conference call on Tuesday with business leaders, labor
unions and other officials, Obama expressed frustration with the
lapse.
"He said the White House would be working hard to get this
corrected," said Don Nelson, president of Pro-Gauge Technologies
Inc., a Bakersfield, California, manufacturer of oilfield
equipment.
"It was President Obama really frustrated that Congress
allowed the Ex-Im Bank to lapse, to unilaterally disarm American
exporters. He encouraged all of us to continue fighting for
what's right and to try to get the bank reauthorized," said
Nelson, who was on the call and spoke to Reuters.
Obama noted there are 85 export credit agencies similar to
the Ex-Im Bank around the world.
"They're all fighting for sales and export-backed jobs," he
said in his op-ed, noting past congresses and presidents have
supported the bank over its 81-year history. "Why wouldn't we do
the same?"
The bank will not close its doors on July 1. Its
administrative budget, paid from fees it collects, is authorized
through Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Dan Grebler)