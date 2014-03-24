BOSTON, March 24 Boston's handling of the
bombing attack on its marathon in April has become a model for
cities around the world on how to respond to tragedy,
Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said on Monday, as the city
made its final preparations for this year's race.
"The chaos of those moments is hard to describe," Patrick
said of the minutes after two pressure-cooker bombs exploded at
the finish line of the world-famous Boston Marathon on April 15,
2013, killing three people and injuring more than 260.
Public officials, law enforcement agencies and medical
workers acted seamlessly in their reaction to the attack,
securing the scene and helping victims, while the city's
residents supported each other in the long aftermath, Patrick
said.
"That example of grace had an awful lot to do with why the
world looks to Boston and the Commonwealth as an example of how
to come back from a terrible tragedy like this," Patrick told a
conference organized by Boston University about lessons from the
bombing.
Investigators say a pair of Chechen brothers, Tamerlan and
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, placed the homemade bombs at the marathon
finish line, in the largest mass-casualty attack on U.S. soil
since hijackers flew planes into New York City's World Trade
Center and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
Tamerlan was killed during a shootout days after the bombing
while Dzhokhar was captured and awaits trial on terrorism
charges. He faces a possible death penalty if convicted.
Boston's former mayor, Thomas Menino, whose term ended
shortly after the bombing, said this year's marathon on April 21
will be an opportunity to showcase Boston's progress. Officials
have made plans to ramp up security with extra police and more
barricades.
"This year, the eyes of the world will be upon us because of
the anniversary," Menino told the conference. "Every foot that
hits the finish line, every friend who hugs a runner finishing
the race, every reunion between survivors and first responders,
those moments will show our resilience."
