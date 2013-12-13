CHICAGO Dec 13 Two people were injured on Friday in a chemical plant explosion in a suburb of Chicago, local media reported.

The explosion occurred at the Blue Island Phenol plant in Blue Island, about 20 miles (30 km) south of Chicago, according to WGN television.

Two people were taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn and all other employees at the plant have been accounted for, the television station said. The station showed firefighters battling a blaze at the facility. (Writing by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Scott Malone and Vicki Allen)