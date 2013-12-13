CHICAGO Dec 13 Two people were injured on
Friday in a chemical plant explosion in a suburb of Chicago,
local media reported.
The explosion occurred at the Blue Island Phenol plant in
Blue Island, about 20 miles (30 km) south of Chicago, according
to WGN television.
Two people were taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn and all
other employees at the plant have been accounted for, the
television station said. The station showed firefighters
battling a blaze at the facility.
