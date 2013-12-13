(Updates with comment from local mayor's office, details about
explosions)
CHICAGO Dec 13 Two people were injured on
Friday in explosions at a chemical plant in a suburb of Chicago,
a local official said.
The explosions occurred between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m.(12:00
p.m.-12:30 p.m. EST/1700-1730 GMT) at the Blue Island Phenol
plant, about 20 miles (30 km) south of Chicago, according to Sue
Bruesch, an assistant for the mayor in Alsip, where the plant is
located.
Two people suffered burns in the explosions, she said. They
were taken to the Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, a
hospital official said.
Television stations in Chicago showed firefighters battling
the blaze at the facility, four hours after the initial
explosions.
The plant makes phenol, which is used to make a resin for
the plywood, construction and automotive industries, according
to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Company officials were not immediately available for
comment.
(Writing by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Scott Malone, Vicki
Allen and Gunna Dickson)