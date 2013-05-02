WASHINGTON May 2 Democratic lawmakers are
seeking a federal review of security at industrial chemical
facilities after the deadly explosion at a West, Texas,
fertilizer plant in April.
The blast killed 15 people and injured scores more.
U.S. Representative Henry Waxman of California, ranking
member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, and Bennie Thompson
of Mississippi, his counterpart on the House Homeland Security
Committee, asked President Barack Obama on Thursday to set up an
expert commission to assess security risks at chemical plants,
refineries and related facilities.
Those committees have jurisdiction over the Chemical
Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program, a regulatory
program for high-risk chemical facilities.
Waxman and Thompson cited a "distressing lack of progress"
in securing such facilities since the program was established in
2007.
Recent reports by the Inspector General of the Department of
Homeland Security and the Government Accountability Office,
Congress' investigative arm, have also found that the program is
failing.
Since the April blast, it has been determined that the
facility in Texas had never submitted required documentation
under the CFATS program. But Homeland Security took no action
and was unaware that the West plant had chemicals of concern at
levels above the regulation threshold, the lawmakers noted.
"We ask you to consider steps that can be taken in response
to the explosion to reduce the security risks of chemical
plants, refineries, water treatment facilities, and other
facilities holding large stores of industrial chemicals," the
lawmakers wrote to Obama.
On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, head of the
Environment and Public Works Committee, said she plans a hearing
soon on the Texas disaster and will probe for gaps in the
enforcement of chemical safety laws.