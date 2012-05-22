CHICAGO May 22 A powerful explosion at a
manufacturing plant in a Chicago suburb on Tuesday killed one
worker and injured 12 people, including some who breathed in a
caustic chemical released by the blast, the local fire chief
said.
A 55-year-old employee was repairing a testing machine at
Arens Controls, a maker of electronic parts for automobiles and
other vehicles, when there was an explosion in the machine,
killing him, Arlington Heights Fire Chief Glenn Ericksen said.
Seven workers among the 50 others working at the plant
suffered concussion-like injuries, Ericksen said.
The explosion was so powerful it buckled the plant's ceiling
20 feet (7 m) above and knocked stones off the roof, damaging
cars parked nearby, he said.
Three police officers and two firefighters who evacuated the
injured suffered breathing problems from residual fumes from the
release of potassium hydroxide, a chemical that can cause
respiratory distress similar to a drain cleaner, he said.
The plant is in an industrial area of Arlington Heights, a
suburb northwest of Chicago.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately known, but a
preliminary investigation indicated it was an accident, Ericksen
said. Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration will look into the incident, he said.
(Reporting By Andrew Stern; editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Mohammad Zargham)