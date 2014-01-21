Jan 21 A day after four workers died in two
plant accidents in Nebraska and Oklahoma, authorities sought to
determine what triggered the incidents while trying to recover
the body of one victim trapped in the rubble, officials said
Tuesday.
Two people died and 10 were injured Monday morning in Omaha,
Nebraska, when the second floor of an animal feed plant
collapsed. In Madill, Oklahoma, two workers died when a large
industrial furnace exploded at a steel plant Monday afternoon.
A search and rescue team was working Tuesday to recover the
body of one of the Nebraska feed plant workers caught in a pile
of reinforced concrete and steel, authorities said. The body of
a 53-year-old worker was recovered on Monday. Four people
remained hospitalized.
In both the Nebraska and Oklahoma accidents, authorities
said the triggers for the events were under investigation.
Investigators were not certain if there was an actual explosion
before the floor collapse at Omaha's International Nutrition
plant, said Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim McCaw.
"Some people have said they heard an explosion and some
indicated they did not," McCaw said. "All we know for sure is
there was a collapse."
Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms
and Explosives and the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration (OSHA) were among those agencies called in to
probe the incident, said McCaw.
Questions were similarly being asked in Oklahoma.
"We are hoping to get a preliminary investigation done
today... that will tell us if it was accidental or intentional,"
Sam Schafnitt, chief of operations for the Oklahoma State Fire
Marshall's Office, said of the explosion at the Mid American
Steel and Wire plant.
The plant furnace, which is used to melt down metal and
wire, exploded at about 4 p.m. local time Monday.
Officials at Mid American Steel and Wire declined to
comment, as did officials at International Nutrition, which
makes feed, vitamins and nutritional products for animals.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Stephen
Powell)