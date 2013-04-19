By Anna Driver and Joshua Schneyer
| HOUSTON/NEW YORK, April 19
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, April 19 Despite being located
within a short walk of a nursing home, school and residential
buildings, West Fertilizer Co in central Texas had no blast
walls and had filed no contingency plan to the Environmental
Protection Agency for a major explosion or fire at the site.
It remains unclear what safety measures, if any, were
required of the company or whether West Fertilizer failed to
comply. But on Wednesday night, the company's fertilizer complex
in West, Texas - population, 2,600 - exploded with such force
that 60 to 80 homes were flattened, the school and nursing home
took heavy damage and at least 14 people were killed,
authorities said.
In a 2011 filing with the EPA, the operators of West
Fertilizer told regulators that a typical emergency scenario at
the facility that holds anhydrous ammonia could result in a
10-minute release of the substance in gas form. That chemical,
used as a fertilizer, is toxic to inhale but is not considered
highly flammable or explosive, and the safety plan did not
envisage any blast scenario.
In a separate filing earlier this year to the Texas
Department of State Health Services, West Fertilizer disclosed
that, as of the end of 2012, the company was also storing more
volatile chemical compounds at the same address, including 270
tons of ammonium nitrate.
The same type of solid fertilizer was mixed with fuel and
used by Timothy McVeigh to raze the Oklahoma City federal
building in 1995, killing 168 people. Sales of as little as 25
pounds (11 kg) of the substance are now tracked by the U.S.
Department of Homeland Security.
Investigators said on Thursday they remained concerned about
volatile chemicals that may remain on the site, posing further
risk. One official, McLennan County Deputy Sheriff Matt Cawthon,
said ammonium nitrate was found at the scene. It was not known
whether the site used or stored the substance before 2012.
"This is a fertilizer company and as it is, it has that type
of component in it and it is a volatile product," Cawthon told
reporters. "I don't know about anhydrous ammonia. I've been told
about ammonium nitrate."
Authorities are investigating what caused Wednesday's blast,
Cawthon said.
Public records show that the family-run company in recent
years had at least two types of operations at its complex - one
that sold and stored liquid fertilizer and another that dealt
with dry fertilizer, using what experts consider more volatile
ingredients.
West Fertilizer is owned by 83-year-old Donald Adair, and
employed fewer than 10 people, according to a background report
on the company from business information firm D&B. Adair and his
wife, Wanda Adair, could not be reached for comment. A person
who answered the phone at Adair Grains Inc, West Fertilizer's
parent company, said the owners had survived the blast.
Ted Uptmore, listed as manager of the plant, could not be
reached for comment, and other people listed in public records
as working at the plant did not return phone calls. Craig
Rogers, an owner at Security Truck Service, LLC, a contractor
who hauls fertilizers and was listed as carrying out an
independent safety inspection of the plant in June 2011, did not
return a call requesting comment.
In a filing with the EPA in 2011, West Fertilizer outlined
safety measures to deal with an incident involving only the less
flammable liquid gas, anhydrous ammonia. The filing, obtained by
the left-leaning Center for Effective Government, did not
envisage an emergency scenario that would cause a fire or
explosion.
PLANT'S SAFETY HISTORY AVERAGE
The privately held fertilizer plant, which has been in
operation since 1962, has been cited for safety violations by
regulators in the past. Records show the EPA fined West in 2006
for $2,300 for failing to update its risk management plan, a
blueprint required to ensure safe operations.
At the time, the EPA found that the firm had poor employee
training programs and did not have a formal written maintenance
program in place. The EPA has not fined West Fertilizer since
then, and the agency listed no outstanding violations as of
Thursday.
The EPA, which has officials on the scene, said in a
statement, "The facility, which is required by law to submit an
updated plan at least every five years, submitted an updated
plan in 2011."
West Fertilizer is subject to EPA regulation because the
quantity of ammonia it stores on site is more than 10,000 pounds
(4,530 kg).
In December 2006, it received a 10-year permit from Texas
regulators that allowed for the operation of two 12,000-gallon
(45,425-liter) storage tanks for anhydrous ammonia. The permit
required West Fertilizer to carry out daily visual, auditory and
olfactory inspections. It was not clear whether the firm
required, or obtained, additional permits for operations
involving more volatile compounds.
In 1985, the company, formerly known as West Chemical &
Fertilizer, was cited five times by the federal Occupational
Safety & Health Administration. Two of the violations were
characterized as "serious," with one related to the storage and
handling of anhydrous ammonia, federal records show. There were
no records of OSHA fines in more recent years.
At a news conference on Thursday, Zak Covar, executive
director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
described the plant's safety history as average.
"They don't have any negative complaints," Covar told
reporters.
The Adair family is a fixture in the town of West. Wanda
Adair, age 79, is listed as a co-owner at West Fertilizer, and
as a director of the West Chamber of Commerce and a director of
the local branch of the Kiwanis Club, a volunteer group. A call
to the West Chamber of Commerce went unanswered.
A COMMON WAY TO OPERATE
Thousands of sites across rural America store potentially
explosive materials and blend fertilizer for farmers, similar to
West Fertilizer. In EPA reports, about 10,000 facilities say
they store anhydrous ammonia.
Nitrogen-rich fertilizers help promote crop growth and are
used by farms across the country.
Anhydrous ammonia is only flammable at temperatures
exceeding 1,500 degrees F (816 C) and would not be expected to
trigger such a massive blast, according to an expert.
"Farmers inject anhydrous ammonia into the soil and it is
not very explosive per se," said K.A. Barbarick, a professor of
crop sciences at Colorado State University.
Despite the fiery TV images and death toll from the blast,
some in the fertilizer industry are not expecting calls for new
restrictions on where and how such facilities can operate.
An estimated 6,500 farm retail stores in the United States
blend, store or sell fertilizers to farmers, said Daren Coppock,
chief executive of the Agricultural Retailers Association. The
West Fertilizer plant is far from the only one near homes, he
said.
(Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Ryan McNeill
in New York, Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by
Janet Roberts, Mary Milliken and Peter Cooney)