By Kathy Finn
| NEW ORLEANS, June 15
NEW ORLEANS, June 15 One worker remained
hospitalized on Saturday following an explosion at a
Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen production plant on Friday
that killed one worker and injured seven.
CF Industries said one company employee is in stable
condition at a local hospital while the other injured people,
including CF workers and employees of the company's contractors,
were released after being treated.
Killed in the incident was 56-year-old Ronald "Rocky" Morris
Jr., who had worked at the company for 34 years.
The accident occurred at about 6 p.m. on Friday in a section
of the plant that had been shut down for maintenance activity,
Frey said. A piece of equipment called a nitrogen distribution
header ruptured during the off-loading of nitrogen from a truck.
The company said the accident produced no fire or chemical
release and did not pose any threat or hazard to the surrounding
area.
Donaldsonville is a small city on the Mississippi River
about 60 miles (100 km) northwest of New Orleans.
"Our priority right now is the health and safety of our
employees," Donaldsonville plant manager Lou Frey said in a
company news release.
The explosion came a day after a blast occurred at a
Williams Olefins petrochemical plant about 10 miles (15 km) to
the north in Geismar that killed two people and injured more
than 100. Five workers injured in that accident remain
hospitalized, according to the company.
Frey said CF Industries is investigating the cause of the
explosion in Donaldsonville and continues to cooperate with
local and regulatory agencies.
CF Industries manufactures ammonia and other nitrogen
fertilizers at its Donaldsonville facility and ships about 5
million tons of ammonia and other nitrogen fertilizers annually
for agricultural and industrial uses, according to the company
website. The plant was built in the 1960s.
The company is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.
A fire and massive blast at a nitrate fertilizer plant in
West, Texas, in April killed 14 people and injured more than
200, focusing attention on the hazards of handling chemicals.
(Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Mohammad Zargham)