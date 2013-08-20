Aug 20 An explosion on Tuesday morning rocked
Naval Weapons Station Earle near the Jersey Shore, and fire
trucks, ambulances and a medical emergency helicopter rushed to
the scene, authorities said.
Colts Neck Township Police said there was an explosion at
the base, an ammunition depot about 45 miles (72 km) from New
York City.
There was no immediate information about injuries, police
said. A naval officer on the base declined to comment on the
incident.
The base, which has a workforce of 1,500 people, has several
facilities located in Colts Neck and other surrounding towns,
the U.S. Navy website says. It serves as the "operational
support base for five Military Sealift Commands combat logistics
ships," according to the website.
Video broadcast on local television showed emergency
vehicles converging on the scene.
