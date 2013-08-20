Aug 20 An explosion on Tuesday morning rocked Naval Weapons Station Earle near the Jersey Shore, and fire trucks, ambulances and a medical emergency helicopter rushed to the scene, authorities said.

Colts Neck Township Police said there was an explosion at the base, an ammunition depot about 45 miles (72 km) from New York City.

There was no immediate information about injuries, police said. A naval officer on the base declined to comment on the incident.

The base, which has a workforce of 1,500 people, has several facilities located in Colts Neck and other surrounding towns, the U.S. Navy website says. It serves as the "operational support base for five Military Sealift Commands combat logistics ships," according to the website.

Video broadcast on local television showed emergency vehicles converging on the scene.

(Editing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)