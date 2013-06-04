NEW YORK, June 4 A possible natural gas
explosion blew out windows of a historic building at Nyack
College north of New York City on Tuesday, injuring seven
faculty members, a Rockland County sheriff's spokesman said.
"The whole first floor got blown out - shrapnel and glass
flew everywhere," William Barbera, chief of the sheriff's
patrol, told Reuters.
After the explosion, which occurred at about noon (1600
GMT), fire and bomb investigators rushed to the campus in Nyack,
about 30 miles (48 km) north of New York City.
Members of the Orange and Rockland Utilities Inc., which is
owned by Con Edison Co., also were on the scene to shut
off the gas, Barbera said.
"It appears to be a natural gas explosion, but it's still
under investigation," Barbera said.
Seven faculty members in the building, built in 1930 and
called Sky Island Lodge, were injured, Barbera said.
The seven injured people were taken to Nyack Hospital, where
they were being treated in the medical center's emergency
facilities, said spokeswoman Lauren Malone.
None of their injuries was believed to be life threatening,
she said.
The campus was relatively empty as most students had left
following graduation last month, Barbera said.
Sky Island Lodge, a 33-room Tudor-style stone mansion with
turrets and a winding staircase, was used to house refugee
children from Europe during World War Two.
It is now used for administrative purposes.