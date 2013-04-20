NEW YORK, April 20 The fertilizer plant that
exploded on Wednesday, obliterating part of a small Texas town
and killing at least 14 people, had last year been storing 1,350
times the amount of ammonium nitrate that would normally trigger
safety oversight by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
(DHS).
Yet a person familiar with DHS operations said the company
that owns the plant, West Fertilizer, did not tell the agency
about the potentially explosive fertilizer as it is required to
do, leaving one of the principal regulators of ammonium nitrate
- which can also be used in bomb making - unaware of any danger
there.
Fertilizer plants and depots must report to the DHS when
they hold 400 lb (180 kg) or more of the substance. Filings this
year with the Texas Department of State Health Services, which
weren't shared with DHS, show the plant had 270 tons of it on
hand last year.
A U.S. congressman and several safety experts called into
question on Friday whether incomplete disclosure or regulatory
gridlock may have contributed to the disaster.
"It seems this manufacturer was willfully off the grid,"
Rep. Bennie Thompson, (D-MS), ranking member of the House
Committee on Homeland Security, said in a statement. "This
facility was known to have chemicals well above the threshold
amount to be regulated under the Chemical Facility
Anti-Terrorism Standards Act (CFATS), yet we understand that DHS
did not even know the plant existed until it blew up."
Company officials did not return repeated calls seeking
comment on its handling of chemicals and reporting practices.
Late on Friday, plant owner Donald Adair released a general
statement expressing sorrow over the incident but saying West
Fertilizer would have little further comment while it cooperated
with investigators to try to determine what happened.
"This tragedy will continue to hurt deeply for generations
to come," Adair said in the statement.
Failure to report significant volumes of hazardous chemicals
at a site can lead the DHS to fine or shut down fertilizer
operations, a person familiar with the agency's monitoring
regime said. Though the DHS has the authority to carry out spot
inspections at facilities, it has a small budget for that and
only a "small number" of field auditors, the person said.
Firms are responsible for self reporting the volumes of
ammonium nitrate and other volatile chemicals they hold to the
DHS, which then helps measure plant risks and devise security
and safety plans based on them.
Since the agency never received any so-called top-screen
report from West Fertilizer, the facility was not regulated or
monitored by the DHS under its CFAT standards, largely designed
to prevent sabotage of sites and to keep chemicals from falling
into criminal hands.
The DHS focuses "specifically on enhancing security to
reduce the risk of terrorism at certain high-risk chemical
facilities," said agency spokesman Peter Boogaard. "The West
Fertilizer Co. facility in West, Texas is not currently
regulated under the CFATS program."
The West Fertilizer facility was subject to other reporting,
permitting and safety programs, spread across at least seven
state and federal agencies, a patchwork of regulation that
critics say makes it difficult to ensure thorough oversight.
An expert in chemical safety standards said the two major
federal government programs that are supposed to ensure chemical
safety in industry - led by the Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) -
do not regulate the handling or storage of ammonium nitrate.
That task falls largely to the DHS and the local and state
agencies that oversee emergency planning and response.
More than 4,000 sites nationwide are subject to the DHS
program.
"This shows that the enforcement routine has to be more
robust, on local, state and federal levels," said the expert,
Sam Mannan, director of process safety center at Texas A&M
University. "If information is not shared with agencies, which
appears to have happened here, then the regulations won't work."
HODGEPODGE OF REGULATION
Chemical safety experts and local officials suspect this
week's blast was caused when ammonium nitrate was set ablaze.
Authorities suspect the disaster was an industrial accident, but
haven't ruled out other possibilities.
The fertilizer is considered safe when stored properly, but
can explode at high temperatures and when it reacts with other
substances.
"I strongly believe that if the proper safeguards were in
place, as are at thousands of (DHS) CFATS-regulated plants
across the country, the loss of life and destruction could have
been far less extensive," said Rep. Thompson.
A blaze was reported shortly before a massive explosion
leveled dozens of homes and blew out an apartment building.
A U-Haul truck packed with the substance mixed with fuel oil
exploded to raze the Oklahoma federal building in 1995. Another
liquid gas fertilizer kept on the West Fertilizer site,
anhydrous ammonia, is subject to DHS reporting and can explode
under extreme heat.
Wednesday's blast heightens concerns that regulations
governing ammonium nitrate and other chemicals - present in at
least 6,000 depots and plants in farming states across the
country - are insufficient. The facilities serve farmers in
rural areas that typically lack stringent land zoning controls,
many of the facilities sit near residential areas.
Apart from the DHS, the West Fertilizer site was subject to
a hodgepodge of regulation by the EPA, OSHA, the U.S. Department
of Transportation, the Texas Department of State Health
Services, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the
Office of the Texas State Chemist.
But the material is exempt from some mainstays of U.S.
chemicals safety programs. For instance, the EPA's Risk
Management Program (RMP) requires companies to submit plans
describing their handling and storage of certain hazardous
chemicals. Ammonium nitrate is not among the chemicals that must
be reported.
In its RMP filings, West Fertilizer reported on its storage
of anhydrous ammonia and said that it did not expect a fire or
explosion to affect the facility, even in a worst-case scenario.
And it had not installed safeguards such as blast walls around
the plant.
A separate EPA program, known as Tier II, requires reporting
of ammonium nitrate and other hazardous chemicals stored above
certain quantities. Tier II reports are submitted to local fire
departments and emergency planning and response groups to help
them plan for and respond to chemical disasters. In Texas, the
reports are collected by the Department of State Health
Services. Over the last seven years, according to reports West
Fertilizer filed, 2012 was the only time the company stored
ammonium nitrate at the facility.
It reported having 270 tons on site.
"That's just a god awful amount of ammonium nitrate," said
Bryan Haywood, the owner of a hazardous chemical consulting firm
in Milford, Ohio. "If they were doing that, I would hope they
would have gotten outside help."
In response to a request from Reuters, Haywood, who has been
a safety engineer for 17 years, reviewed West Fertilizer's Tier
II sheets from the last six years. He said he found several
items that should have triggered the attention of local
emergency planning authorities - most notably the sudden
appearance of a large amount of ammonium nitrate in 2012.
"As a former HAZMAT coordinator, that would have been a red
flag for me," said Haywood, referring to hazardous materials.
