Nov 23 An explosion triggered by a gas leak
leveled a building in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts, on
Friday, injuring at least eight people, local police said.
Springfield Police Captain William Collins said the
building, a gentleman's club, exploded at about 5:25 p.m. as the
local gas company was looking for a leak under the road.
Eight people injured in the explosion have been taken to
Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, but none was in critical
condition, said Jane Albert, a spokeswoman for the hospital. The
medical center did not expect to receive any more people injured
in the explosion, she said.
(Reporting By Tim Gaynor, Alex Dobuzinskis and Nick Carey;
Editing by Peter Cooney)