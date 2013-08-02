By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO Aug 2 The Obama Administration on
Friday declared the deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the
central Texas community of West in April to be a major disaster,
approving the use of wider federal funding to help the town
rebuild.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency declined to issue a
disaster declaration in June on the grounds that state resources
were adequate to help the community of 2,800 rebuild. But FEMA
now says it will make federal funding "available to state and
eligible local governments and certain private non profit
organizations for emergency work," as well as to repair or
replace public facilities damaged by the explosion.
"The approval of the state's appeal for a major disaster
declaration is great and welcome news for the people of West,"
Texas Gov. Rick Perry said in a statement.
In a letter to President Obama appealing the denial of
disaster funding, Perry said: "The long term viability of this
small Texas city is dependent on your decision."
Disaster declarations are generally issued in response to
natural catastrophes such as storms or floods that affect a wide
area.
The FEMA decision means the city of West will qualify for
federal funding to help public works entities get rebuilt, Josh
Havens, Perry's deputy press secretary, told Reuters. He says
eligible projects will include public buildings, roads and
school facilities.
A fire and resulting ammonium nitrate fertilizer explosion
at the West Fertilizer Company plant on the evening of April 17
killed 15 people, injured more than 160, and damaged or
destroyed dozens of homes, businesses and public buildings in
the community north of Waco.
Friday's announcement is "wonderful" news for Marty
Crawford. The superintendent of the West Independent School
District estimates his buildings suffered as much as $60 million
in damage in the explosion. Most of the school buildings were
located within 800 yards of the blast site.
"This proves to me that the federal and state governments
are standing arm in arm with our community in our long road to
recovery," Crawford told Reuters.
He said much of the tax base that supports the school
district of 1,450 students was destroyed in the explosion,
making it far more difficult to raise the funds needed to repair
and replace school buildings.
"The challenge of raising the property tax rate would have
been impossible," Crawford said. The McLennan County Tax
Appraisal District estimated that the community's property tax
base lost $40 million, and the governor's office says the city
and the school district's credit rating has been downgraded
because of the explosion's impact on property values.
Despite the initial denial of a Presidential disaster
declaration, FEMA and other federal agencies have been active in
helping the community. Crawford said $2.75 million in so-called
"Category B" federal emergency funding has been used, for
example, to help obtain the temporary buildings that will house
his district's students for as long as three years.
FEMA funding also helped pay for 75 percent of the debris
removal costs and helped reimburse the cost of the emergency
response, according to figures provided by the governor's
office.
Havens says assistance through FEMA's "Individuals and
Households Program" was also provided to help West residents
deal with the immediate aftermath of the explosion. The recently
completed session of the Texas Legislature also provided
disaster assistance to West.
FEMA also said Friday's disaster declaration will allow it
to share the costs of "hazard mitigation measures" to prevent
similar fertilizer plant disasters across the state.
The declaration comes one day after Obama signed an
executive order calling on government agencies to study tougher
safety regulations for chemical storage facilities.
