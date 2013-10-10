(Adds details on fine, background on case)
By Marice Richter
DALLAS, Texas Oct 10 The U.S. government will
fine a Texas fertilizer plant for 24 health and safety
violations in connection with an April explosion that killed 14
people and injured hundreds, U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer of
California announced on Thursday.
The violations, which include the unsafe handling and
storage of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, carry fines of more than
$118,000, Boxer said.
Boxer, who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works
Committee, said in a conference call with reporters that she was
announcing the action because the statute of limitations on
filing violations is approaching and could run out before the
partial government shutdown ends. The investigation is
continuing, she said, but has been delayed due to the shutdown
of the federal government.
The April 17 blast at the West Fertilizer Co flattened homes
and caused an estimated $100 million in damages to
neighborhoods, businesses and schools in West, Texas, about 80
miles south of Dallas. The dead included 11 firefighters and
other first responders who had rushed to contain a fire at the
plant moments before the blast.
Ammonium nitrate is a dry fertilizer mixed with other
fertilizers such as phosphate and applied to crops to promote
growth. It can be combustible under certain conditions.
(Writing by Karen Brooks; Editing by Greg McCune and Andrew
Hay)