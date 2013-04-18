(Corrects byline to Regina Dennis, instead of Regina Davis)
By Regina Dennis
WEST, Texas, April 17 Hundreds of people were
likely injured in a fiery explosion on Wednesday night at a
fertilizer plant near Waco, Texas, that damaged or destroyed
numerous buildings including a nursing home, authorities said.
The blast was reported at about 8 p.m. CDT (0100 GMT on
Thursday) in West, a town of some 2,700 people about 80 miles
(130 kilometers) south of Dallas and 20 miles (32 km) north of
Waco.
A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, D.L.
Wilson, told Reuters the blast had probably caused "hundreds of
casualties" and damaged many homes.
He added that a nearby nursing home collapsed from the
explosion and that people were believed trapped inside.
A Reuters reporter observed that a middle school and several
homes in the area appeared to have been severely burned.
More than 100 people injured in the blast and fire were
being taken to Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center in Waco, said
vice president of hospital operations David Argueta.
Hillcrest CEO Glenn Robinson told CNN that the hospital was
seeing "everything from orthopedic injuries to patients that are
experiencing serious blood loss."
Governor Rick Perry issued a statement saying his office had
"mobilized state resources to help local authorities" deal with
the incident.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman, Tim Gaynor and David Bailey;
Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Xavier
Briand)