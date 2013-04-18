(Updates with confirmation of fatalities, latest damage and
injury estimates)
By Regina Dennis
WEST, Texas, April 17 A deadly explosion ripped
through a Texas fertilizer plant near Waco late on Wednesday,
injuring more than 100 people, leveling dozens of homes and
damaging other buildings including a school and nursing home,
authorities said.
They said an undetermined number of people had been killed,
and that the death toll was expected to rise as search teams
combed through the rubble of the demolished plant and
surrounding homes.
"We do have confirmed fatalities," Texas Public Safety
Department spokesman D.L. Wilson told a news conference about
four hours after the explosion. "The number is not current yet.
It could go up by the minute. We're in there searching the area
right now and making sure that it's safe."
The blast, apparently preceded by a fire at the plant, was
reported at about 8 p.m. CDT (0100 GMT on Thursday) in West, a
town of some 2,700 people about 80 miles (130 km) south of
Dallas and 20 miles (32 km) north of Waco.
West Mayor Tommy Muska told Reuters that five or six
volunteer firefighters who were among the first on the scene in
the blast zone were unaccounted for.
CNN reported that at least three people had been killed, but
that figure could not be independently confirmed.
"It's a lot of devastation. I've never seen anything like
this," McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. "It looks
like a war zone with all the debris."
Wilson said 50 to 75 homes were damaged by the explosion and
a fire that followed, and that a nearby 50-unit apartment
complex had been reduced to "a skeleton standing up". Muska put
the number of destroyed homes at between 60 and 80.
Wilson said 133 people had been evacuated from the badly
damaged nursing home, but it was not immediately clear how many
of them were hurt.
He estimated that overall more than 100 people had been
injured in the disaster.
McNamara said much of the center of town had been evacuated,
and that residences nearest the explosion had been flattened.
There was no immediate official word on what sparked the
explosion as emergency personnel assisted victims and doused the
flames. U.S. Representative Bill Flores, whose district includes
West, said he doubted any foul play was involved.
"I would not expect sabotage by any stretch of the
imagination," he told CNN.
A Texas public safety dispatcher in Waco told Reuters an
initial explosion was followed by two smaller blasts, all of
which erupted after a fire at the plant.
He said there was concern a "second silo" at the plant could
explode and that authorities were scrambling to evacuate the
area around the facility.
CUTS, BURNS, BROKEN BONES
The air in town remained thick with smoke more than two
hours after the explosion, and the area around the blast site
was littered with shards of wood, bricks and glass.
A Reuters reporter observed that a nearby middle school and
several homes were severely burned. Dallas television station
WFAA reported from helicopters that roughly a three-block area
of West appeared to have been destroyed.
Jason Shelton, 33, a father-of-two who lives less than a
mile (1.6 km) from the plant, said he heard fire trucks heading
toward the facility five minutes before the explosion.
He said he felt the concussion from the blast as he stood on
his front porch.
"My windows started rattling and my kids screaming," Shelton
told Reuters. The screen door hit me in the forehead ... and all
the screens blew off my windows."
Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center in Waco reported treating
66 patients, including children, for injuries including
lacerations, burns and broken bones.
"We are seeing a lot of lacerations and orthopedic-type
injuries ... things you would expect in an explosion," said
David Argueta, vice president of hospital operations.
"We are being told that we have seen most of the patients,
and it's now turned into a search-and-rescue operation on
scene," he added.
He said nine people suffering burns had been transferred to
the Parkland Hospital in Dallas. A third hospital, Providence
Health Center, reported receiving more than 30 patients from the
disaster.
Governor Rick Perry issued a statement saying his office had
"mobilized state resources to help local authorities" deal with
the incident.
A White House official said the Obama administration was
aware of the situation and monitoring local and state response
through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The explosion came two days before the 20th anniversary of a
fire in Waco that engulfed a compound inhabited by David Koresh
and his followers in the Branch Davidian sect, ending a siege by
federal agents.
Some 82 members of the sect and four federal agents died at
Waco.
